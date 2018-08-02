High Voter Turnout Reflects Failure of Sam Rainsy’s “Clean Fingers” Campaigns: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

President of Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Hun Sen said the participation of Cambodian citizens in July 29 elections is not only a victory of democracy in Cambodia, but also the failure of the former opposition leader’s “clean fingers” and “sleep at home to win” campaigns.

Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed gratitude to all workers for their support by going to vote on 29 July 2018, and through high voter turnout, thanks for people’s commitment in strengthening democratic process in Cambodia.

“Rainsy shall not expect to become a successful political party leader; he will fail for even leading a company or a factory,” said the premier.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also considered “going to vote” a contribution to protect peace and development of Cambodia.

