My Health Is Strong as Normal: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen informed Cambodian compatriots that he is healthy as normal and that Friday tomorrow he will meet a delegation from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), an international financial institution and specialized UN’s food and agriculture hub established since 1978.

“My health is strong as normal. Tomorrow (26 July), I will receive IFAD delegation,” the premier wrote earlier today, 25 July.

“The most important thing for me is too see my compatriots have jobs and their children go to school,” he continued, adding that: “Thank you for your contributions to maintaining peace and further developing our nation.”

The premier’s clarification came after an ill-intended group posted fake news yesterday, saying the cabinet meeting, supposedly to be held tomorrow on Friday was postponed, as Prime Minister Hun Sen is unwell.

