Heads of States/Governments of Vietnam, the Philippines, and Laos to Attend WEF on ASEAN in Cambodia

Source: FN

At the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Sen, Laotian Prime Minister, Filipino president, and Vietnamese Prime Minister alongside many other ministers across Asia Pacific region will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN in Cambodia.

The forum, hosted by Cambodia under the theme “Youth, Technology, and Growth: Securing ASEAN’s Demographic and Digital Dividends”, will be held in Phnom Penh from May 10-12th, 2017, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affair (MoFA)’s press release on Friday.

Important senior decision-makers from the industries and leading figures from business, academia, and civil society will also attend the forum.

According to MoFA’s statement, “WEF on ASEAN 2017 is expected to focus on how the region’s expanding youth and dynamic workforces can engage in a way that build the brightest future of the region; opportunity to raise Cambodia’s international profile; and the promoting of investment opportunities and tourists to Cambodia”.

“WEF on ASEAN 2017 will further promote sustainable development, peace, stability, and prosperity that contribute to the building of the resilient ASEAN Community,” the statement added.

