Head of Royal Government Calls on People to Take Care of Their Health during Rainy Season

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to his compatriots to take care of their health in this rainy season.

“I would like to call on the citizens to take good care of their health in the rainy season because recently there have been rain and gusts destroying many houses,” wrote the Premier in a message on his official Facebook page this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also urged for high attention while travelling and advised people, particularly those living along river and sea, and fishermen to be on alert and follow closely the weather forecast of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology.

At the same time, the Prime Minister reiterated his call and the preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic. “I would like to ask the people to protect themselves from being infected with COVID-19 even though our country has recorded no deaths, because this respiratory disease is spread very fast and there is no drug proven to cure it yet. Please often wash your hands with soap or alcohol- or gel-based sanitizers and permanently wear facemasks, especially follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also wished his dear compatriots good health and be safe from COVID-19.

