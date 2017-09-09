Hanoi Seeks More Cooperation with Phnom Penh

Source: AKP

Hanoi, the capital city of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been seeking cooperation in other fields with Phnom Penh, the capital city of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The remarks were made here this morning by visiting H.E. Hoang Trung Hai, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, while paying a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, H.E. Sry Thamrong, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister told reporters after the meeting.

Hanoi also wanted to exchange experience with Phnom Penh on road traffic management, infrastructure development, and fund seeking for city development, added H.E. Hoang Trung Hai.

The Hanoi party committee secretary lauded Cambodia’s progress in all domains, especially the reform of agriculture and services sectors as well as the royal government’s policies to enhance garment workers’ welfare and living standard.

Moreover, he appreciated the roles of Cambodia in the regional and global arenas, and expressed his hope that the Royal Government of Cambodia led by the Cambodian People’s Party will obtain more success, particularly in the national election in 2018.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen warmly welcomed the visit of H.E. Hoang Trung Hai in Cambodia which was made at the time when both countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, underlining that the visit will contribute to further strengthening and expanding the cooperation in all sectors between the two nations.

The Cambodian premier briefed his guest on the current situation of Phnom Penh, including traffic congestion, the increase in the number of vehicles, and people’s living standard. Besides, he laid stress on the royal government’s commitment to find more markets for Cambodian agricultural products, mainly rice, and requested the Vietnamese side to buy more agricultural products from Cambodia.

