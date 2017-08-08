H.E. Shinzo Abe: Japan To Help Cambodia Become Upper Middle Income Country in 2030

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, held a summit meeting with his Japanese counterpart, H.E. Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, yesterday afternoon, as part of his four-day official working visit in Japan since Aug. 6.

According to the Cambodian premier’s official Facebook page, H.E. Shinzo Abe expressed warm welcome to the visit of Samdech Techo Hun Sen who, he said, is considered as an old friend of Japan and the Japanese people.

The Japanese premier pledged to continue contributing to reconstructing and developing Cambodia, so that Cambodia can achieve her ambition to become an upper middle income economy by 2030.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said this year 2017 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Cambodia and Japan, the 60th anniversary of the first visit by H.E. Nobusuke Kishi, an ex-Japanese Prime Minister and a grandfather of H.E. Shinzo Abe, to Cambodia, and the 25th anniversary of the dispatch of Japanese peacekeeping forces to Cambodia in contribution to the United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC).

Samdech Techo Hun Sen invited H.E. Shinzo Abe and his spouse to pay another visit to Cambodia at their convenient time.

After the summit meeting, both leaders witnessed the signing ceremony of two documents – a Grant Aid of Yen 3,948 million (about US$35 million) for the implementation of the Project for Flood Protection and Drainage Improvement in Phnom Penh Capital City (Phase IV), and a Concessional Loan of Yen 23,502 million (around US$209 million) for implementing the Sihanoukville Port New Container Terminal Development Project. – followed by a Joint Press Announcement.

After that, the Cambodian leader and members of the official delegation attended a banquet dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister H.E. Shinzo Abe who took the opportunity to throw a surprise birthday party for Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

This is Prime Minister Hun Sen’s 21st official visit to Japan and 8th summit meeting with H.E. Shinzo Abe.

