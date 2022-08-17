(1) Celebrating Graduation and Diploma Presenting in a New Way of Life

What we are doing today is a return to what we normally do in a new normal trajectory life i.e. living with Covid-19. We have failed to celebrate the ceremony to hand out diplomas for our students for more than two years. Today is the first such ceremony, and it marks a new beginning with a new trajectory way of life. What is the new trajectory way of life? While before you never wore masks, you now do. Where you before sit close to one another, you now need to sit with relatively safe distance along with observation of other healthcare measures. That is the new way that is now here with us and we do not know when this situation will end. However, at least we are back in business, handing out diplomas, or in other words, we have reopened after we closed schools and gave them the opportunity to learn online […]

(2) Covid-19 Leads to Concerns over Human Resource Training

First of all, I would like to express my appreciation for the leadership of the board, the management, as well as the efforts of the professors in this university, that despite the crisis of Covid-19, they are still struggling to keep the university working. The major concern in the Covid-19 phase is the possible loss of human resources, the loss of the pace of human resource training, which is an important part of the national development. Not only Cambodia, during the Covid-19, the whole world is facing this problem and is considered a big risk and a danger for the progress of the society and that the path of sustainable development goal of the United Nations in 2030 may not be achievable. Through the efforts of each country, including Cambodia, however, we have been able to prevent the infection and death of Covid-19, and we have reopened the countries. The reopening of the country is also the beginning of the opportunity for our students to resume face to face study […]

(3) Digital/Information Technology Developments Enable Online Learning

In that, we should also see what are the opportunities that emerge from the Covid-19 crisis? It is often said that in crisis there are opportunities. What does it mean? That is, in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, the digital means has taken a significant leap forward. It has played a significant role in the field of education. Our students learn online. Yesterday, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports said that our digital sector has grown about ten years faster than planned. Although I have not been able to draw conclusions over time, we can still see, however, the realities that have happened in the country regarding the advancement of information technology in the Covid-19 phase.

It is the good fortune of the world and of Cambodia that information technology has taken a step forward before Covid-19 arrived […] should the advent of Covid-19 had not arrived, communication in our world and our country would have been difficult. Last year we chaired the Asia-Europe Meeting. We could not hold a face-to-face meeting in Phnom Penh that would put together the heads of state/government of more than 50 countries. The choice we had was an online meeting. For the past two years, ASEAN has been operating online at all levels, including ministers, heads of state and heads of government, both in Vietnam and Brunei. But this year, through our efforts, we have pushed for face-to-face meetings.

(4) Blanket Vaccination and High-rate Community Immunity Leads to Prevention of Infection and Non-serious Infections

We have made such effort to overcome and to lead our country out of the Covid-19 crisis. For more than 100 days, Cambodia has been free of Covid-19 deaths and for 52 days without infection. There are now less than 50 re-infections/day, […] with full coverage and high rates of community immunity leading to prevention of widespread infection, and despite there are still infections, they do not lead to serious illness. That is the good point giving us the chance to return to a situation that we stopped more than two years ago, which is to distribute diplomas once again […]

(5) With IT Platform Development, No Less Than Three Million Students Study Online

Now let me talk about digital issues. In connection with the Covid-19 crisis, all countries are constantly evolving in the field of information technology. Cambodia has been considered a country that is keeping pace with the overall development […] students go to online study. All universities/schools create programs for online learning. At this point, it can be said that the information technology system has moved fast and the coverage in this field of education is very large. Among nearly four million students, no less than three million study online […] we need to see that this is an opportunity for Cambodia. Besides, there is still this E-government working method too. It is even faster […] I have said many times that for civil servants, we do not appoint anyone who does not know the information technology system. They must be IT literate, at least one information technology system around the phone system […] because only if you know that much, then you can work with others.

(6) The Royal Government Encourages Competition, No Monopoly Mechanisms in Telecommunications

I am glad that the day before HE Chea Vandeth (Minister of Posts and Telecommunications) announced ending the monopoly of telecommunications companies in satellite cities. I myself used to communicate with people who reside in those satellite cities and it was very difficult to communicate with them. When I asked what was the problem, they said their satellite cities signed a contract with so and so internet company. The company has an exclusive right as far as service provision to that particular city or location […] in our country, there are four main telephones systems, but certain areas have had no service coverage because the monopoly of one company. What are we to do? I said that (Royal) government does not recognize your contracts. The Royal Government needs competition, needs communication services. Therefore, it is necessary to process it the soonest possible. For companies to install in satellite cities, (if there will still be) no (services, the Royal) government will cancel (the contract) because this is a false contract regarding fair competition […]

(7) Encourage All Sectors to Go Online to Accelerate Entry to Digital Economy.

What I admire is that in Cambodia we have taken a quick step in the digital sector, in line with the stages of Industry 4.0 that we have to strive for. And in the Covid-19 phase, we see that some of works continue in the old way and is still slow. Those working in the new way is fast. What is old? What is new? In some places, the minister is not very good. He submits the documents according to normal practice. S/he had to sign and seal. With more steps taken to avoid spreading infection, how long does it take before the paper gets to me […]

There are still smart ministers. They send the file through the normal administrative route to be stamped coming in and going out, but they also sent me a PDF file. I have two ways to deal with it. One is I use my digital pen to write on and send it back […] on the other hand, we can print it out and check it, and then I would write instruction either I agree or disagree, and then we take a photo of the page with instruction and sent the photographic image back and a copy to relevant institutions such as the Cabinet and to the Office of the Council of Ministers […]

Well, I should encourage all sectors to go and use online. Now everything is online. Taxi/Tricycle are also providing services online. They all go online. They all go digital. This is what I mean by picking up opportunities inn crisis that we have driven, and we start from this base, and continue with this pace, while we are moving into digital economy […]

(8) A Leader Who Does Not Continue Learning Will Become a Conservative

Congratulations to all the students who passed at this difficult stage to graduate and get a degree today. I would also like to join the parents, guardians, as well as the spouses of our students, because some of our students are already married and we need to encourage them. I hope that you do not end up at that level, you will continue to learn for life. It is not just a matter of graduating with a degree. You have to learn for life, not just the students sitting in front of me, but everyone, including at 90 (years of age), 80 (years of age), 70 (years of age), you have to study. If not, you become conservative. If you are the leader or the previous generation and let oneself fall into conservatism, it is no different than a piece of stone sitting on germinations of other plants. Therefore, everyone must learn and learn regularly. By “learning” (here, I mean learning) for a lifetime […]

(9) Learning to Create Own Business Encouraged

I would like to once again thank the students at all levels, as well as the parents, guardians, spouses who encouraged you to come and learn. In this figure, out of 623 students, 600 are employed, accounting for 96% […] sometimes business people who have children/grandchildren encouraged their children/grandchildren to study in order to manage their businesses. This is a point that needs further encouragement. It is not just a matter of learning to be a civil servant or working in an institution. Though it is a need, but there are more needs related to self-employment, which not only helps the family but also helps provide jobs for others too […]

(10) Training Local Human Resources to Attract Foreign Investment

According to the report of the Chairman of the Board, out of 4,058 (students) trained at this university, 96% are employed. Therefore, our human resource training is a work in progress. As our country grows, so does the need for human resources. We will need more human resources in the future. When they come, do you know what did they ask? One of their questions is, how far are we on human resources? They do not want to bring in outside experts (or specialists), it is too expensive. They want to find local human resources who are trained. That is why we promote training to attract outside investment. This is where we must continue to step forward at a steady pace to seize the opportunity […] we need to encourage the local rich to increase their strength (in investment). The local rich are a solid foundation for the country. We need investment, and our investment, both internal and external is well received, and our local investment is getting bigger and bigger, and they need human resources […]

In the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone, there is a Japanese high-tech company that produces all kinds of motors plus other technologies. Last year marked its 10th anniversary, but because of Covid-19, the president of the company came to meet me and asked me to attend the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the factory in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone this year. I set for December 1, 2022 […] there was another company specialized in producing motors came to me and told me that that company is too small and sought my approval to let his company to take the investment instead. I told the investor who came to see me that […] Cambodia has its stages. In the stage that the country was scary, we encouraged and accepted investors who dare to come. We just picked up whatever fish swam by […] I also told them that would they not think that if I violated the decision on this company, the next day I could also violate the decision on your company. The investors accepted and respected the point […]

Our country is peaceful enough to welcome investors and investors do not care too much about the so-called democracy. Investors even hate indiscipline demonstrations. To put it in a way. (Saying this) does not mean we block the right to demonstrate, but investors wanted their production line to function normally. Saying so, we do not underestimate the rights of workers and the demands of trade unions, and efforts to deal with cases rationally. I still call on the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training to address the concerns of the workers […]

(11) Phnom Tamao Decreed a Protected Area

Last night, after I issued a voice message regarding the placement of Phnom Tamao as a protected area through a Royal Decree, there have been many comments. HE Veng Sakhon must do that. Related to Phnom Tamao, we are in the process of planting (trees). Let me open a bracket here. Planting trees is not difficult as there are already more than 100,000 seedlings. The problem is the process of planting because we needed to prepare the soil. The stump and the twigs must be removed. The land must be cleaned before it can be planted. We have sent in 113 vehicles and more than 1,000 bodyguards (commanded by General Hing Bun Heang) to the area […]

Now we have decided to leave the forest as a whole. To ensure that there is no loss in the future, the entire area, including the Tamao Zoo/surrounding forest, which was taken away from this private area, should be designated as a conservation area, but still managed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, not controlled by the Ministry of Environment, because there is animal husbandry in that place. That’s a definite guarantee […] I would like the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, HE Veng Sakhon, here to check if there is a source of water for irrigation in the dry season. If there is, we can pull the hose somewhere to store it to reach the seedlings in the forthcoming dry season […]

(12) Labor Must Solve Workers’ Demands

Last night, I saw that there was a group of factory workers went to my cabinet to file a petition which they said had taken more than a month and almost two months without any answer. Please refer to the Ministry of Labor and my Cabinet, upon receiving the petition, how would they go about resolving it? Who received their petition and who have received it? They say that the company is closed and form a new company. (The company) however refused and clarified they did not (do so). Anyway, the company has to pay workers.

I told (Minister of Labor) that this is something we have to do, because it is relating to the workers’ well-being. Workers ran to the Ministry of Labor since May. It is a pity that that person said in the end “I do not know where to go, only to the Prime Minister.” If they come to that place and their problem cannot be solved still, it is unbelievable […] in the past, I used to lend (the Royal Government’s) money to solve problem for the workers. Why don’t you do that now? Today there is no (working group) of the Ministry of Labor? […] report to the Minister, lest the Minister does not see it […]

(13) Dam Project in Battambang and Land Grabbing in Preah Sihanou Province

In YouTube, that land where people have lived for many generations and the Water Resources builds a dam sinking the land in Battambang, I downloaded (and sent) to the Minister of Water Resources Lim Kean Hor and to Sok Loo, Governor of Battambang […] Sok Loo replied that the land is in the inventory list of the Ministry of Water Resources. I told him he already has the power from the Prime Minister to deal with the people. If that state land sinks because of the project, we should not do it […] according to the interpretation of an (old) person who knows a lot of things, he says that people have lived in that place for many generations, […]

A news channel GNTimes yesterday broadcast that a person wearing a CPP shirt (shouting) “Samdech, Please help me, they arrested us.” I downloaded it and sent it to Kuach Chamroeun (the governor). Kuach Chamroeun reports that this is the group that gather people to encroach on state land and the person was the mastermind. The mastermind has to appear in the province as soon as possible for talk. Be responsible. You gather people to encroach on state land. That is why they sent people home, but the mastermind of the movement must be responsible […] we thought it was unfair, but in reality, he was cheating on us. Now he has escaped and now let GNTimes call him to meet with the provincial governor. I gave the order to hold them accountable as they really committed the mistake (gathering people) to encroach on forest land. Should he be punished or should we let it go? He even used the image of the People’s Party. Now there is no guilt, I promise. However, you must come in and talk about this? If not, you should be careful, they will issue you an arrest warrant.

(14) Women Encouraged to Continue Education

It should be noted that another thing that Lok Chumteav Ing Kantha Phavi (Minister for women’s Affairs) should mark in this is (that we have more female than male students). Yesterday I also spoke with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Rapporteur, who also addressed women’s issues. Now we also see here that for bachelor degree, there are up to 71%, and master degree, 77%, […] by the time they get to Ph D, there are only 24% of them. It can be difficult to find gender equality at the postgraduate and doctoral levels, but we have taken a step towards in ensuring equality at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels until undergraduate and graduate levels through the location of schools to the grassroots and provide greater value for women’s education. But to get a master’s degree and a doctorate, it is difficult when our women reach the age of marriage. It’s time to have children […] we must encourage women to continue their education, even if they have a husband/child, and (must) continue (study) as much as possible […]

(15) Foreign Affairs Relevant Officials’ Efforts Appreciated

The next thing I should have said is the ASEAN Meetings with relevant partners, including the ASEAN Regional Forum and East Asia, where dozens of countries are meeting in the Kingdom of Cambodia. I commend the relevant authorities for providing security for our guests who come to Phnom Penh, both security and health officials. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Other than that, no.

More importantly, I would like to thank and commend the Foreign Affairs’ senior officials of Cambodia for their excellent work in facilitating the release of documents at a time when our world is in controversial time. We invited friends to come sit comfortably, adapt and issue a statement well. It is known that when we host the conference, a lot of things happen – Myanmar is a regional issue. The South China Sea issue continues to conclude the COC. The Korean Peninsula issue and the issue of the war in Ukraine. Complicated developments in the US House of Representatives visit in Taiwan that shook the sky and earth and almost had Phnom Penh in tremble.

But in the end, according to Cambodia’s ability to mediate, I said at the Royal University of Phnom Penh on August 5, 2022, that even the chairs are difficult to arrange, on the contrary, when attending the meeting, everyone shook hands, talked and contributed to the success of our meeting. I should thank and appreciate the ability of the Foreign Affairs’ relevant officials, especially the Senior Ministers, to do a good job (in) facilitating the issuance of a statement, and for the countries in opposition to make attendance. Together and issue a statement is not easy. It’s difficult, but we can do it […]

[…] I thank our friends who came to the (meeting) in the Kingdom of Cambodia, including the countries that came to sign the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia […] this is the basis for the ASEAN Summit in November […], the ground for successes of the meeting of 20 developed countries (G20) […] in Indonesia, and also the APEC meeting in Bangkok […] the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in the beginning of this month creates a convenient feature for the November ASEAN Summit. The November Summit also facilitates the (G20) meeting, followed by the APEC meeting […] and I have to travel (to attend those meetings) […]

(16) The Effects of Ukraine War Plunged the World to Chaos

Now the effects of war and sanctions have plunged the world into chaos. Europe itself, which is punishing Russia, is suffering […] we are a small country affected by the global economic crisis, because our economy is also linked to the world market. We also need to find a way to prevent this […] hopefully the war crisis in Ukraine will end in a short time through negotiations. Now a compromise has been reached for grain exports from Ukrainian ports to other countries, reducing external food shortages. For the ASEAN region, food is not too big a problem. Asians are producing a lot of rice, especially among ASEAN countries (such as) Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and even Laos also produce enough. Of the four countries alone, not less than 15 million tons of rice are left. Besides India is the country with the most rice (left). The problem of food shortage is not a big problem, but the big concern is related to oil, which can bring about inflation […]./.

Related posts