Government Suspends Cooperation to Search for Remains of US Troop Died in Cambodia

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced the suspension of the cooperation with the US in seeking the remains of its soldiers died during the Indochina war.

Sending out the message from yesterday’s address to over 16,000 factory workers at Vattanak I Industrial Park in Phnom Penh, Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised that the cooperation will continue when the US terminates its visa restriction to Cambodian diplomats.

The Cambodian Premiere apologised families of the dead American soldiers for the inconvenience, yet adding that the US Embassy was the starter of hostile relationship toward Cambodia.

Earlier this week, the US Embassy introduced visa restriction to Cambodian diplomats, alleging Cambodia of ‘unreasonably delaying the acceptance of its nationals expelled from the US.

In relation to the alleged case, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn has clarified that the Cambodian side has been working hard to ensure that the return of Cambodia’s nationals follows proper procedure that serves the best interest of the expelled.

Cambodia, he added, has proposed a number of measures to the US counterpart in order to achieve the said spirit, but the US seems to take the proposal for granted.

To the Royal Government of Cambodia, the hostility started by the US was unfair and unacceptable.

