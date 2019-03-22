Government Spends US$100M in 2019 on Affected Communities of Infrastructure Development: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

The Royal Government of Cambodia has spent USD 100 million for the affected communities resulted from the development of infrastructure projects nationwide, according to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“Just the first three months of 2019, I already spent USD 100 million for affected communities as compensations,” Prime Minister addressed Friday at the groundbreaking ceremony of Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, which he co-chaired, with Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kong Xuanyou in Kompong Speu province.

“The government contributes 30 per cent of the compensations and the rest is responsible by the project owner. If people fail to cooperate, laws will be the effective measure,” the Premier underlined.

“When the nation needs compatriots, ones must sacrifice,” he urged.

Prime Minister pledged to build the nation with sweat and blood for both the current and next generations.

