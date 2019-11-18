Government Spends $1B on Infrastructure in 2019: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the Royal Government has spent USD 1 billion on infrastructure investment, speaking Friday at the graduation ceremony held at National Institute of Education.

“We have spent about USD 400 million on buying electricity generators from Finland and Germany, and USD 300 on Sihanoukville infrastructure,” the premier said.

According to the premier, Cambodian Government earns about USD 500 million per month, addressing at the inauguration of road construction in the kingdom’s coastal province Sihanoukville on 16 November 2019.

The statement was made in response to unreasonable criticisms stating that the Royal Government lacks of money to pay monthly salary to her officials.

“We can earn about USD 500 million per month, yet spend around USD 300-400 million [including salary remuneration] We can save USD 100-200 million monthly.”

Cambodia prepares a budget of USD 700-800 million annually to build and renovate roads, irrigation systems, and schools.

