Government Revises Tasks and Duties of PM, DPM, and Senior Ministers after Resigning Nhem Vanda

Source: FN

The Royal Government of Cambodia, on 10 September 2019, decided to revise tasks and duties of prime minister, deputy prime ministers, and senior ministers in charge of the special mission, according to the government’s decision to revise the decision No. 50, issued on 8 September 2018.

The new decision dated 10 September came after the government decided to remove Nhim Vanda from the post of senior minister, first vice chairman of the National Committee for Disaster Management; substituted by Kun Kim.

The tasks allocation of the Royal Government of Cambodia regularly take place every five years, unlike the statement made by the incapable analysts saying the tasks allocation was motivated by criticisms.

On 8 September 2018, after winning elections, the Royal Government of Cambodia, under the leadership of Premier Hun Sen, issued a decision to determine the tasks and duties of the Royal Government.

The new decision is the second arrangements of the task and duties of the top leaders of Cambodia.

