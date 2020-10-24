Government to Increase Cash for Labour to US$160 Million

Source: AKP

The Royal Government has decided to increase the budget for Cash for Labour from US$100 million to US$160 million.

The information was made known by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen while visiting some 5,000 flash flood-affected families in O’ Chrov district of Banteay Meanchey province this morning,

“In the meeting (yesterday’s cabinet meeting), I advised to allocate the money to the affected provinces and we expected that the US$160 million will be able to create 1 million job opportunities,” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also spoke of the draft 2021 budget law approved on Oct. 23 by the cabinet ministers. “This is a budget to fight to protect people’s lives, maintain socio-economic stability and people’s livelihoods, as well as orientate toward the rehabilitation in the post COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

After O’ Chrov district, Samdech Techo Hun Sen continued to visit and distribute relief to more flood victims in Malai district, Banteay Meanchey province.

According to the latest report of the National Committee for Disaster Management, from Sept. 1 to the evening of Oct. 23, 2020, the flash floods have affected 117 cities/districts/Khan in 20 of the 25 provinces and capital city – Phnom Penh, Pursat, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Svay Rieng, Thbong Khmum, Oddar Meanchey, Siem Reap, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Mondulkiri, Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Preah Vihear, Stung Treng, Kampong Cham, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, and Kampong Thom.

The ongoing flash floods have claimed 39 lives, of them 22 in Banteay Meanchey province. Besides, a total of 133,794 families or 535,176 people have been affected, of them 11,647 families or 46,558 people have been evacuated to the safety grounds.

Besides, 117,882 houses, 924 schools, 263,933 hectares of rice fields, 88,779 hectares of subsidiary crops, and many roads, bridges, canals have been flooded and damaged.

Related posts