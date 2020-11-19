Since I had been occupied, especially in resolving issues related to flash flood disasters and victims, plus the 14 days’ quarantine, I did not play golf for more than a month.

Today, using a new set of golf equipment, I am out for the first time playing it. I can hit the ball with even more powerful strike than before the 14 days’ quarantine. One may note that my belly is slightly bigger than before. I will need to walk between eight and ten kilometers today.

I apologize that I am taking office hours to golf. However, I already finished checking, making decision, and signing (the requested) documents. I will continue to do the work again in the evening. One other reason that I am taking this time to golf is to find out about my health condition after the 14 days’ quarantine, and by the way, the golf course is next to my house. I did not have to travel far from home.

Goodbye to the November-3 Event.

