Golf Contests Allowed with Conditions

Source: AKP

The Ministry of Tourism has allowed owners or managers of golf courts to organise golf championships and competitions with some precautions to contain possible spread of COVID-19.

The update was shared through the ministry’s press release issued yesterday, adding that the permission followed the notification from the inter-ministerial commission for combating COVID-19 advising gradual resumption of sports activities.

The events can happen with no more than 100 athletes and without audiences, continued the statement, underlining that all events or contests must ensure technical safety measures in place.

Social distance and safety measures of the Ministries of Health and Tourism are the must for all participants, it added.

