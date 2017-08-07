GMAC: Hun Sen to Meet Workers in Factory

Source: FN

The Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC) welcomes Prime Minister Hun Sen visiting factory to see the working and living conditions of workers.

GMAC deputy secretary-general, Kaing Monika, said that the plan is to have direct contact and more attention from leaders to the workers’ union.

“I think PM’s plan to meet directly on his own is good. This plan shows extra attention from the leaders to see working and living conditions of workers in order to have more information for making better decisions for the sector”, he added.

GMAC currently has 512 members, 59 of which is in footwear sector that employ more than 700,000 jobs.

GMAC hopes that the meeting between PM and factory owners will learn new challenges in their investments and to ensure sustainability of the sector.

