According to China’s Xinhua news agency, can football icons like Messi and Neymar die after Chinese vaccination if they are going to inject the vaccine in the next few days?

What do you, especially young Cambodians, think when world-class players Messi and Neymar get a jabbed from China’s Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac? And why did both players choose the Chinese vaccine instead of the vaccine from other countries?

In the past, those who wished to destroyed the nation said that the Chinese vaccine was “a jab of death” when I decided to choose the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm and Sinovac to give to the Cambodian people to protect their lives from the deadly Covid-19.

We can ask if I do not stubbornly seek vaccines from China, Cambodia’s steel friend, and if there is no support from Chinese friends on the supply of vaccines, where do we get vaccines for our people?

I have said it at least three times: “Do not worry about where the vaccine comes from but worry about not getting any instead). This word is accurate for many countries in the world.

The case of Messi and Neymar is different from other countries in that they have many options; they can get vaccinated from any country; why did they choose the Chinese vaccine instead?

Opposition politicians should strive to learn better.

