General Chea Dara to Be Rector of NDU and PM Hun Sen’s Personal Advisor

Source: FN

Senate President Say Chhum on Friday evening issued a royal decree transferring General Chea Dara, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) to the Rector of the National Defense University and appointed him as Prime Minister Hun Sen’s personal advisor.

General Chea Dara, RCAF Commander in Chief, after five years of education from 1995 to 1999 in France, studied French at Ecole de guerres and at the Center d’études Diplomatiques et stratégiques, received a Ph.D. and studied at Academy Brouzaire in Russia, and other schools.

Later in the event of the Preah Vihear Temple, General Chea Dara implemented the premier’s effective order to defend the territorial sovereignty of the temple.

Related posts