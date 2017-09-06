Garment Workers to Receive Bonus for the Newborn

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the new government’s policy to fund 400,000 Riels ($100) for a child born, twins would receive 800,000 Riels ($200) and 1,200,000 Riel ($300) for triplet,

The policy will be effective from January 1, 2018.

The statement was made when the premier visited more than 10,000 garment workers at Phnom Penh’s Canadia Industrial Park on Wednesday morning.

“In case of a triplet, I will use my personal budget to fund with additional to the government funding,” said the premier.

The Royal Government has discussed budget allocations of about $10 million per annum for the babies funding.

PM Hun Sen appealed to owners or employers of hotels, factories, private employment and enterprises to register with the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training so that the workers could get benefit from this new policy.

The premier urged the Ministry of Health as well as government officials of the Ministry to be ready to treat workers.

