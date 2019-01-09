Garment Association Thanks PM Hun Sen for Explaining Payment of Seniority

Source: FN

The Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC), on Wednesday, expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for giving a detailed explanation to workers/employees with regard to due implementation of Prakas 443 on Payment of Seniority Indemnity issued by the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training during Samdech’s meeting with workers in Tram Kak district, Takeo province this morning.

“GMAC strongly hopes that this very important and invaluable explanation will make workers/employees understand clearly about the financial condition of factories and understand clearly about the soon-to-be implemented laws to avoid inappropriate demands incited by a handful of crafty unions and activists. This explanation promotes the spirit and confidence of workers/employees in their job, in their factory owners as well as the Royal Government,” according to the letter.

