Gap of Public Information Access Remarkably Closed

Source: AKP

Cambodia has significantly improved in closing information access gap to public institutions at both national and sub-national level among journalists.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen acknowledged the move in his address when hosting a dinner reception with over 3,000 local journalists, media officers, spokespersons, radio and TV presenters yesterday’s evening at Koh Pich (Diamond Island) Convention and Exhibition Centre here in Phnom Penh.

“Role of spokesperson for government institutions including ministries has been in place, let alone the availability of their website, Facebook page, and the like,” said Samdech Techo Prime Minister.

With the access, he believed that journalists will be able to investigate and verify information for accurate and analytical reports helpful not only for the public, but also the government as inputs for policy and strategy development.

The premier underscored that without constant capacity development – particularly to catch up with the changing technology – and hard work, journalists may not be able to take full advantage of the access.

“Throughout years of my leadership, I find media helpful. Media such as those feeding constructive pieces for the government are indispensable in democratic society,” he continued.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister admitted that there are still some capacity issues among some spokespersons, however, this will be continuously addressed.

Second of its kind, the premier’s annual dinner reception with domestic journalists throughout the country proposed by Information Minister H.E. Khieu Kanharith have been well supported and seen as means to further create mutual understanding between the government and the media.

