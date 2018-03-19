Fresh News Does Not Remove Article Pertaining Information “PM Hun Sen States Chun Chanbuth Used to Be a Spy and Requested Gov’t to Protect from Murder” and Related Articles

Source: FN

Fresh News would like to dismiss Voice of America (VOA)’s article in Khmer entitled “U.S Ambassador Considers Hun Sen’s Speech Related to Chun Chanbuth and Kem Ley is an Insult to the U.S” dated on March 18, 2018.

In the above article, VOA wrote, “Fresh News, close to the Hun Sen government, has also removed some published articles related to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s statement that Chun Chanbuth was his spy and other several related articles that Chun Chanbuth requested the Hun Sen’s government to protect him, fearing murder by American like Kem Ley. ”

Lim Cheavutha, Fresh News CEO, responded that the publication of VOA is misleading and lack of research.

Fresh News would like to inform that there is no reasons to delete the above information, which is quoted from Prime Minister Hun Sen in a meeting with approximately a thousand of Cambodians in Sydney.

Fresh News has also broadcasted live on TV and Radio as well as published online in three languages, including Khmer, English and Chinese. Those articles are currently available, both on mobile phones and websites.

