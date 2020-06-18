French Criminal Court Allegedly Charges Sam Rainsy with «Public Defamation on a Person» Sued by PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

The French Criminal Court has allegedly charged Sam Rainsy, former opposition leader in exile, with “public defamation on an individual” following a complaint by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Cambodian Government’s lawyer team told Fresh News CEO on Wednesday that the French investigating judge, on 8 June 2020, allegedly charged Sam Rainsy with «defamation of a person», according to the plaintiff’s lawyer in Paris.

The charges were made against all the accusations stated in the complaint of Premier Hun Sen dated 20 August 2019.

The same source said the investigating judge noted that there were sufficient clues and evidence that proved the accused person had committed the crime. The sending of Sam Rainsy to trial will be unavoidable.

It is worth recalling that on 20 August 2019, Prime Minister Hun Sen, through Cambodian and French lawyers, has filed a lawsuit to French court against Sam Rainsy for “public defamation”.

What excuse will Sam Rainsy make amidst alleged charge by the French court?

Sam Rainsy, 71, holds both Cambodian and French nationalities. He had been living in exile since 2009 to avoid serving imprisonment on many charges, including defamation, incitement, and map forgery.

