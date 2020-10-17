Flash Floods: Each Bereaved Family Receives 10 Million Riel

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this evening announced to assist the family of each deceased from ongoing flash floods with 10 million Riel (some US$2,500).

At the same time, Banteay Meanchey province, which has been seriously hit by the current flood disaster, will receive US$100,000, in addition to the previous financial support of US$100,000.

As of this evening, at 7:31, the Premier’s fund raising campaign to help the flood victims collected US$6,820,049, 434,400,000 Riel and 5,000 Euro.

According to a new report of the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), the flash floods have so far claimed 20 lives, including 6 children.

From Sept. 1 to the evening of Oct. 17, 2020, the flash floods have affected 71 cities/districts/Khan in 19 of the 25 capital city and provinces – Phnom Penh, Pursat, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Svay Rieng, Oddar Meanchey, Siem Reap, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Mondulkiri, Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Preah Vihear, Stung Treng, Kampong Cham, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, and Kampong Thom.

A total of 61,357 families or 245,428 people have been affected, of them 7,997 families or 26,608 people have been evacuated to the safety grounds.

Besides, 59,268 houses, 459 schools, 169,081 hectares of rice fields, 73,291 hectares of subsidiary crops, and many roads, bridges, canals have been flooded and damaged.

