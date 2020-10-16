Flash Flood Death Toll Rises to 18

Source: AKP

The National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) this morning reported that the ongoing flash floods have so far killed 18 people, including 8 children.

From Sept. 1 to the morning of Oct. 16, 2020, the flash floods have affected 71 cities/districts/Khan and 283 communes/Sangkat in 19 of the 25 provinces and capital city – Phnom Penh, Pursat, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Svay Rieng, Oddar Meanchey, Siem Reap, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Mondulkiri, Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Preah Vihear, Stung Treng, Kampong Cham, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, and Kampong Thom.

A total of 53,169 families or 212,676 people have been affected, of them 6,298 families or 25,192 people have been evacuated to the safety grounds, it added.

Besides, 51,133 houses, 439 schools, 137,160 hectares of rice fields, 67,490 hectares of subsidiary crops, and many roads, bridges, canals have been flooded and damaged.

Competent authorities at all levels have been actively taking necessary measures to timely assist the victims so as to reduce to the maximum the difficulties and the impact on people’s properties and lives.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen yesterday evening visited flooded areas in Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh where he shared his conviction that the Cambodian people will be able to overcome together the flash flood problem.

“The current priority of the Royal Government is to rescue people from the flood-affected areas,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined.

Related posts