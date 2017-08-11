A Famous Political Analyst Nominated President of Royal Academy of Cambodia

Source: AKP

Dr. Sok Touch, a well-known independent political analyst, officially took office as the President of the Royal Academy of Cambodia this morning in a ceremony held at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Dr. Sok Touch was nominated by a Royal Decree signed by Acting Head of State Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum in July in replacement of Dr. Khlot Thyda who retired.

The Royal Academy was established on Aug. 25, 1965 under the Office of the Council of Ministers, but had not operated due to economic crises and prolonged civil war until 1999 when it was re-created and renamed the “Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC)” by a Royal Decree.

At the early time, RAC was composed of four institutes, namely Culture and Fine Arts; Social Sciences and Humanities; Biology, Medical Science, and Agriculture; and Science and Technology.

Then on Jan. 9, 2000, RAC became a higher academic institution and H.E. Dr. Sorn Samnang was the first RAC President.

Currently RAC is a leading comprehensive and most prestigious academic and research institution in Cambodia. It has taken up the responsibility of promoting a high level of academic and development research, as well as postgraduate training. RAC has set its objective for development of four major fields: arts, social sciences and humanities, basic sciences, and applied sciences.

