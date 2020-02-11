Factories in Cambodia to Face Shutdown due to Coronavirus-related Raw Material Supply Disruptions, Not EBA: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Tuesday that if some factories in Cambodia shuts down, the cause is coronavirus-related raw material supply disruptions; not because of the EU’s preferential trade scheme EBA.

The premier addressed at the opening construction of National Road 2 and 22 held at Phnom Penh’s dangkor district.

“If any factory closes in the near future, it is not because of EBA, but the disruption of raw material supplies,” the premier addressed.

He elaborated that even big companies like Nike and Addidas face issues in purchase order as their operations impacted by raw material supply from China.

“In the short term, we expect the situation to have a material impact on our operations in Greater China,” Nike said in a statement Tuesday,” according to CNN.

Regarding EBA issue, Cambodia’s Strongman said he will not make any comments but let EU decides whether to continue or withdraw the trade scheme for Cambodia.

“I will not trade the Kingdom’s independence and sovereignty with any aid or preferential trade scheme. May Cambodian people consider what the Kingdom really desires. Cambodia wants peace and must maintain peace at any cost,” Prime Minister Hun Sen said.

“Cambodia must be a peaceful country,” he underlined, adding that every citizen must stand up and fight for peace, sovereignty, and stability.

