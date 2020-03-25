Face Masks Seized and Pharmacies Shutdown for Inflating Price, PM Hun Sen Warns

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen warned to confiscate the masks and shut down any pharmacies that selling overpriced masks, addressing in a meeting with 400 volunteered doctors to fight Covid-19 on 25 March 2020 at the Peace Palace.

“Authority will seize the masks and shut down the pharmacies that sell overpriced masks. Owners will be banned from conducting further business,” the premier warned.

Cambodia’s neighbour Thailand has arrested and fined vendors who sell masks at inflated prices.

So far, five vendors have been sentenced to between six months and 18 months in jail for selling face masks at inflated prices while two others have got a suspended jail term and a fine of 25,000 baht each, reported Bangkok post.

