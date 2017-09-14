Exclusive Interview: Prime Minister Hun Sen Suspends Cooperation with U.S over US Military Bodies Exploration on Cambodian Territory

Prime Minister Hun Sen has given an exclusive interview with Lim Cheavutha, Fresh News CEO, declaring to suspend cooperation with the United States on searching for American soldiers’ bodies deceased in Cambodia.

“Cambodia suspends cooperation with the United States on searching American soldiers’ deceased bodies during war in Cambodia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send a statement to the United States shortly,” said the premier.

“There were about 80 American bodies, and so far, we discovered more than 40 bodies while about 40 others remain. The cooperation is suspended until issues between Cambodia and the United States are better settled, particularly U.S suspension on visa for Cambodian officials, as Cambodia have not yet agreed to receive the convicted Cambodian deportees from U.S, as the act breaks apart parents and children, which considered as bad and inhumane. Even worse, some deportees suicided,” he added.

MoFA issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, stating that the decision on US visa suspension for Cambodian officials is unreasonable and contradictory to Cambodia-United States good cooperation over past issues.

Related posts