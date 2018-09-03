EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: No Negotiations between Hun Sen and Sam Rainsy

Source: FN

In an exclusive interview with Fresh News CEO Lim Chea Vutha on Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen said there will be no negotiations between Sam Rainsy and himself.

The premier reacted strongly to Cambodian political analyst Meas Ny who wanted to see Hun Sen-Sam Rainsy negotiations in Europe to end political crisis in Cambodia.

“No negotiations between Sam Rainsy and myself during my trip to US and EU,” said the premier adding that “Cambodia has no political crisis, only convicted politicians,”.

Prime Minister advised Meas Ny to stop analyzing if he did not understand politics. “If you [Meas Ny] don’t understand politics, do not continue to be analyst.”

Political situation in Cambodia is at ease following the series of releases of Cambodian politicians, political analyst, land activists, and journalists detained in 2016 and 2017. Some was done based on the court’s discretion and procedure, others through amnesty, proposed by premier Hun Sen.

The premier’s proposals for amnesties were widely considered the spirit of national reconciliation, as he used to implement it with all Khmer parties, particularly with the Khmer Rouge 20 years ago to bring peace and harmony for Cambodia.

Prime Minister also confirmed that there will be no amnesties granted to former opposition leader Kem Sokha and a cowardly exiled leader Sam Rainsy.

In September and October 2018, Cambodian Prime Minister will attend meetings both in the US and Europe on behalf of the new mandate government to search for opportunities for a better development in Cambodia.

