Every Country Needs Foreign Investment, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that every country in the world requires foreign investment to develop economy; however, he wondered why some Cambodian people want to chase the Chinese investors away, addressing Friday in Tbong Khmum province at the inauguration ceremony of the USD 50-million “Cambodia-China Friendship Tbong Khmum Hospital” under the Chinese aid.

“Every country wants FDIs. When the Chinese come, I don’t know why some people want to chase them away,” the Premier questioned.

“The Chinese not only come to Cambodia, but also to Vietnam and Latin America,” he stated.

Cambodia, like other nations, indiscriminately welcomes all investors, not just the Chinese.

All local and foreign investors are invited to invest in Cambodia under the roof of peace and liberal multi-party democracy, without discrimination.

Prime Minister incentivised all foreign investors with the rights to wholly own (100%) their investment, without having to find local partners or local shareholders.

Cambodia does not limit the amount of profit investors can take out of the country. Instead, Cambodia encourages all investors to continue investing for better returns.

