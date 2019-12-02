EU to Continue Being Cambodia’s Development Partner: Ambassador

Source: FN

European Union Ambassador to Cambodia Carmen Moreno has told Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen that the EU will continue to be development partner of the kingdom, assisting Cambodia’s sustainable economic development.

The statement was made Monday in a courtesy call on the premier, held at the Peace Palace.

Premier Hun Sen’s Personal Secretary Eang Sophalleth told reporters that the ambassador applauded Cambodia’s development. She said Cambodia was on her way to promoting sustainable development, climate change, natural resource management, and trade.

The ambassador added that Cambodia’s today achievements derive from peace and stability.

“Peace and stability are prerequisites for Cambodia’s future, for sustainable development, as well as for Cambodia’s young generation,” she said.

Carmen Moreno emphasized that she is proud to remain a partner of Cambodia to support the kingdom’s sustainable development.

In response, Prime Minister Hun Sen conveyed congratulations to the ambassador for her post to Cambodia.

He thanked the EU for the assistance, especially in the prosecution of former Khmer Rouge leaders.

Prime Minister asked the ambassador to consider exploring Cambodia-EU partnership opportunities to strengthen Cambodia-EU relations.

Related posts