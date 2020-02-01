EU-ASEAN Relations Unpleasant, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that the EU has poor relations with some of the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

His statement was made at the closing ceremony of the annual conference of the ministry held Friday at the Peace Palace.

“Europe today has unpleasant relations with ASEAN. At least five countries in ASEAN have issues with the EU. Europe has ceased to purchase palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia, which would create tensions in the relations among these countries,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“Europe also targets Cambodia, Myanmar, and the Philippines in terms of human rights issues,” he added.

For these reasons, the premier expressed concerns over the uncertainties of EU-ASEAN strategic partnership given the fact that EU constantly interferes in the internal affairs of the ASEAN countries.

