Eleven Cooperative Documents Signed by Cambodian and Bangladesh Leaders

Source: FN

Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and Prime Minister Hun Sen have signed 11 cooperative documents on Monday morning.

The signing ceremony was held after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in Cambodia on December 3, 2017 for a three-day visit to strengthen diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Bangladesh. Her Excellency will leave Cambodia on the morning of December 5, 2017.

