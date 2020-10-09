Draft National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women 2019-2023 Approved

Source: AKP

The draft National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women 2019-2023 was endorsed here this morning during the weekly Cabinet Meeting, said H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit.

The plenary Cabinet Meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The action plan, developed in line with the Rectangular Strategy-Phase 4 of the Royal Government of Cambodia, sets out four strategies, including 1: Primary Prevention, 2: Legal Protection and Multi-Sectoral Services, 3: Laws and Strategic Policies, 4: Monitoring, Review and Evaluation to prevent, respond and address the violence against women and girls more effectively and efficiently in order to reduce any forms of violence against them to promote equity and social inclusiveness.

