Another 4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered this Saturday morning, July 10th, 2021.

Vaccine that has been delivered today include 3 million doses of Sinovac vaccine and 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine. The 4 million-dose was ordered by the government of Cambodia. From February 7th to July 10th, 2021, Cambodia has already received about 17 million doses of vaccine.

Vaccination is a strategy for Cambodia to combat against Covid-19 as well as the health protection for the citizen. Through the vaccine that Cambodia will receive continuously, it will enable Cambodia to achieve the vaccination plan for its people.

Related posts