On Saturday afternoon, June 12th,2021, one million doses of Sinopharm Vaccine of Chinese company have arrived in Cambodia.

The government of Cambodia has launched a strategy to vaccinate citizen of Cambodia as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the government is seeking vaccines and bringing more vaccines.

Within June 12th, 2021, Cambodia has already received more than 8 million doses of vaccine for injecting people. The Covid-19 vaccines that are being received and are being given to the people in Cambodia are mostly from China.

The government of Cambodia has planned to vaccinate around 13 million people at the age of 18 and over which need approximately 26 million doses. This June, about 4.5 million doses of vaccine will arrive in Cambodia, helping to provide enough vaccines for Cambodian. Cambodia will achieve the target of vaccinated 10 million people by 2021 or at the beginning of 2022 at most.

Related posts