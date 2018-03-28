I Don’t Negotiate with Traitors, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced not to hold any dialogues nor negotiations with Sam Rainsy, former opposition leader, to revive Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and 118 former CNRP political members. He also confirmed that Japan did not put any pressure for the negotiations.

The premier’s announcement was made at the graduation ceremony of more than 2,000 students of the Asia Euro University at the National Institute of Education on Tuesday.

His remark came after Sam Rainsy expressed hopes on the possibility of the negotiations with the premier, after meeting with Kentaro Sonoura, adviser to the Japanese prime minister on March 23, 2018.

“No negotiations. I point out only two points: I don’t negotiate with traitor and no pardon for the traitors. You can say what you want to say. You cause violence by burning Hun Sen’s effigy everywhere”, stated Prime Minister Hun Sen.

To clarify the case that Japan coordinates politics in Cambodia, the premier stressed that the meeting with Kentaro Sonoura covered regional issues, and one final question on the possibility of the negotiations with former CNRP leaders without a specific name.

Prime Minister Hun Sen added that there will be a meeting between the premier and the Japanese Foreign Minister next week and after the meeting, there will be a signing ceremony on Japan’s aid for development in Cambodia.

“No foreigners control Hun Sen,” he reiterated.

Related posts