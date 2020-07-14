I Don’t Have Dual Citizenship; I Will Not Abandon My People: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that he has been spending time with his people for more than 40 years, and that without dual citizenship, he will never abandon his people, addressing at his visit to Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Prey Veng on Tuesday.

“We have been together for more than 40 years. Where else would I go? I do not have a foreign citizenship. Never have I abandoned Cambodian people. I’ve been here the whole time both during difficult and easy time,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

It can be understood the premier’s words and actions are symmetric. Far on the contrary, the opposition group who claimed they are patriot always abandoned the country and people when issues happened.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also made it clear that Covid-19 can destroy Cambodian people, but the pandemic will not make them starve, as the Royal Government of Cambodia has launched preventive measures on a timely manner.

