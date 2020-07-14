Domestic Animal Feed Production Urged

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has urged for domestic production of animal feeds to supply local demand, generate jobs, and reduce the import of the product from abroad.

The appeal was made during his visit to the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Peamro commune, Peamro district, Prey Veng province this morning.

To boost the work, Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries H.E. Veng Sakhon, and Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea to discuss ways to attract investment in the field.

“We want to attract local investors to invest on animal feed production to reduce imports,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said, raising some barriers for domestic production such as electricity cost.

The Premier said that the inter-ministerial meeting has to discuss ways to attract private sector to inject investment in this field.

“Local factories can increase production capacity, create jobs for local people, and make the country self-reliant on animal feed supplies, thus reducing imports,” he said.

Beside animal feed production, Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged local investment on fertiliser production to supply agricultural sector.

According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Cambodia imported 1.2 million tonnes of fertilisers in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 9 percent.

Related posts