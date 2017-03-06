… Those educated in the Vanda Accounting Institute have skills relating to finance and accounting. They know more about banks and banking, taxation, auditing, etc. HE Som Kimsour may need to recruit some for national auditors. The Ministry of Inspection may do so too. The problem is to ensure a proper and just entry exam. Our economy had grown 7.1% consecutively in the past two years. Earlier we did 7% only because agricultural sector did not perform well. For 2016, agriculture did better and we had a bigger surplus of rice. I hope that this year and the year after we will continue to have 7% of growth. In the region, Cambodia has become the only country that maintains the growth at 7%.

We will continue to make efforts altogether to achieve more progress for the country and family. The two has inseparable relationship – life of family and that of community. If the country goes to war, we may ask if everyone has the ability to develop families. They do not. Some people commented in my post that let us forget the past. I asked him/her to think harder if they choose to forget the past that they were born from their mother was also the past. Anyone chose to forget their pasts would not be different from the beasts because they would not distinguish who is who. You may ask you parents, though, how it was to live in a country of war, bombardments, and genocide? […]

Insults from Opposition Unacceptable

… Some people say (they do not understand) why Cambodian politicians are always in quarrels. I must clarify this point. I do not seek to quarrel with anyone. They cause it and attack me. I have had to respond. Let me stress again that the one who accused my wife as a wife of a Vietnamese leader and my son as theirs will not go scot-free. He and his party may not go free if they do not do action that satisfies me. It was a grave insult. It is unacceptable. Leak of audio dialogue in the last few days was a hit from Hun Sen’s left-hand blow. I still have another right-hand blow […]

… I am declaring publicly now that Mao Monivan, Member of the National Assembly from CNRP, who texted me, and I will let it out to the press this afternoon, that “I listened to Sam Rainsy who said it directly in a meeting.” I will not reserve any understanding and will not allow this to go scot-free. It is a serious insult. I have asked to get hold of all dialogue messages between Sam Rainsy and me. If necessity requires, I would post them. If he is a man of his words, he may choose to expel Mao Monivan from the party […] we have conflict of political opinions, why do we have to bring in family matters.

I have done so much for Sam Rainsy, even if he was the one who started his slogan “where there is (Hun) Sen, there would not be (Sam Rain) Sy, or vice versa.” You all may remember that from his campaign trail in 2003. In 2008, that person acted as if he was a man of unmatchable moral. However, when he got out of his car, looking at the billboard of three people – Samdech Heng Samrin, Samdech Chea Sim and me, he went “the three are the cunning men, the one in the middle is the most cunning.” Was that a political moral? I signed a letter to request Sam Rainsy’s pardon on the day that my father died so that he could be in the country to work together as dialogue partner. We had dinner together, went to Angkor Sangkranta in Siem Reap altogether … and again met in Malaysia […]

Planning Making Kem Sokha President of CNRP

… What is more important here is the fact that the boss is acting in words and his henchmen are doing in actions. I am not seeking to have conflict with anyone. I just look for an acceptable solution. If you cause the problem, why should I be quiet? Well, I did have a talk with Kem Sokha and I have planned for Kem Sokha to get hold of the party. I must say it out loudly and frankly. That has brought about amendment of the Constitution […] he has said around that diplomas obtained from studying in Cambodia are valueless. You all may keep that in mind.

Splitting or Not Is Your Problem

… Now they have started their campaign with a slogan “remove commune heads that serve the party with ones that serve the people.” Let us wait and see their commune heads that serve the people. It seems they have a mess in many places about nomination of candidates. When there was that incident that one of their men burnt the Party signboard, was that one for the people or for the party? Even the official campaign has yet to start they already launch attacks on others […]

The country is in joy but these people are causing problems everywhere … they said the (audio dialogue) was not real, and so on. They say Hun Sen is afraid and tries to cause a split. Is that so? That Kem Sokha talked with me is my act of dividing. Well, whether you want to split from one another is up to you, it is your problem […] we will wait and see the commune heads that serve only the people about whom t

