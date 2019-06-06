Recommendations on Medicines and Pharmacy

Since the Putthisastra University also provide training in medicines and pharmacy, please let me remind our students and the Ministry of Health about this professional career training and development. It is relating to human life. The Ministry of Health must figure out its orientation so that everyone taking up medical career is recognized by law in their medical practices, no matter where they received their training […] news in the media often has it that medical practices have been carried out by uncertified practitioners at village and/or communal level in the country. We also have medical and pharmaceutical courses conducted in private universities. We need to coordinate and ensure they become a unified system […] as for drugs (medicaments), we also have to have a unified standard between those who study in the state university and private university […]

Human and Institutional Capacity Building – Priority

I would continue to encourage private sector to contribute to human resource training as we deem human and institutional capacity building is a priority for us Cambodia and for every countries in the world. To have a strong and vivid institution we need a strong human resource. The Royal Government has been doing everything necessary to strengthen institutional capacity, starting from human resource development […] in fact, there had been an indication that after the fall of the regime of Pol Pot, Cambodia has quickly embarked on human resource development endeavor and there have been promising results […] while noting that middle class has grown large and quick in the country, we must also notice strong growth in human resource […] neglecting this we would not expect our economy to cope with those of the region and in the world in digital economy and/or industry 4.0 age. We are lucky that our people have learnt about importance of education and work harder to let their children study […]

Seasonal Cultivation of Rice or Other Crops

The weather pattern seems to have improved now. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, transplanting rice in early season started rather late. With El Nino effects abated to a certain extent, we have observed rain – more or less – throughout the country. I am sure our people will continue to work on their seasonal cultivation either rice or other crops […] though things like geopolitics or political regimes have changed, food consumption has not. No one can produce artificial rice. Some talked about false rice. We may ask how they could make profit, if it is true, since rice grown traditionally has not got a good price […] recently, the Philippines has opened its rice market for auction […] we also exported most of our rice to Malaysia […] rice has been a competitive commodity among country in the Mekong Sub-region. India also is a big rice exporter. Luckily, one strong point that Cambodia has is the market for organic rice […]

Growers, Sellers, Buyers Say “Yes” to Food Safety

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries must in this knowledge urge our people to carry out organic rice cultivation not only because of demand for market out there but also because of our people health requirement. Measures must be taken to encourage people to use available natural fertilizer leading to reducing import of chemical ones. I think we can achieve this goal because we still have large land and people can still increase production through appropriate technology and natural fertilizer […] buyers also must be wise to choose for chemical free produces. CAMCONTROL must play important role in inspecting produces/products for element hazardous to health […] the Ministry of Health also must take a lead on issue relating to food safety too […]

Khmer Noodle (Num Banhjok) A National Identity

I am sure because we have this Khmer noodle day on 9 June, fresh vegetable such as parsley, string bean, and banana flowers would be scarce and therefore going for higher prices […] Num Banhjok is a national identity. It does not belong to any political party. Num Banhjok is a symbol of national unity and solidarity. Let us not take it as a political matter. People can eat Num Banhjok any time or any day they may want to […] that everyone goes for Num Banhjok in one day would in fact encourage, more or less, use of local produces […] I may have your attention that anyone preparing the Khmer noodle day in the Buddhist pagodas, they may have to think about offering it as alms to the monks too […] there may have to have a way of producing the noodle. Traditional noodle shops may not produce enough. The Cambodian People’s Party has about seven million members. How could they make it enough? […] let us – no matter what political party they may belong – eat Num Banhjok together. Let us not paint color on each other. That will be the solidarity among our people […]

Beware of Food Poisoning

I am calling on our people and concerned mechanisms to take high precaution. On a normal day, there had had food poisoning from eating Num Banhjok. In a special day like this, with so much Num Banhjok produced, I encourage them to take special care about it. The Ministry of Health must be on high alert […] every team leading (the Num Banhjok day) the event must take full responsibility or anything happened, they would blame Hun Sen […] some may have their health problems from somewhere or something else and they might have problem on the same day. We must be vigilant and taking extra inspection measures […] there must be high consideration and actions of sanitation and hygiene. I hope nothing unpleasant will happen […]

Buddhists, Muslims, Christians … Have Khmer Noodle

It is my reminder to you please do not for get to offer alms to Buddhist monks, the Mosques and even Churches. In our country we have Buddhism, Islam and Christianity, or even Hinduism. They coexist. We may make more to share with them. They all know how to eat Num Banhjok […] I heard that 23 trade unions in Phnom Penh will organize the Num Banhjok day for their members. I am calling on landlords with lodgments rented to workers to host a Num Banhjok day for them […] it is indeed a generosity and an expression of solidarity feeling and relation between lodgments owners and tenants […] if in factories they can also do that, it would even be fabulous […] I will have a hard time as to where to go to have Num Banhjok […]

No Negotiation – Make No Mistake about It

[…] I am sure there will need to have hundreds tons of Num Banhjok in the whole country. Let us care about who come from what party, we just invite them all in and eat. If they show up, fine. If they do not, there is nothing wrong about it. If they make Num Banhjok and invited us, though we may be full from eating our Num Banhjok, we could also join them for a courtesy togetherness […] however, people no should not misinterpret what I am saying. They should not making false analysis about eating Num Banhjok together would be a step to (political) negotiation. Please do not be confused. Make no mistake about it. What I am saying is purely about the Khmer noodle and on 9 June it will be the national unity and solidarity Num Banhjok day in the country […]./.

Related posts