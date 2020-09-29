Remarks at the Leaders’ Meeting on “Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond”

Excellency Secretary-General;

Excellency Leaders of Member States;

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen!

Today, I am indeed pleased to join the Leaders’ Meeting on “Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond“. Obviously, the progress made in the framework of this agenda have been ruined by the adverse socio-economic impacts caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This disruption stems from a number of main reasons, including: (1st) the decline in efforts by each member state as there is a need to shift policy priorities and

resources to combat COVID-19, and (2nd) the growing adherence to nationalism and protectionism of some global superpowers, undermining multilateralism, globalization and other frameworks of international cooperation, as well as reversing the efforts to achieving the 2030 Agenda.

I believe, in this context, the deadline of 2030 to achieve the milestones and goals of sustainable development might need to be reset. Certainly, this requires thorough reassessment in all aspects, including the timeframe, strategic directions, action plans and resources for achieving our agenda in the aftermath of COVID-19. On this basis, I would like to highlight some priority works related to financing, which is an important mean to serve developing countries in the efforts in achieving the 2030 Agenda as follows:

1st. Turning the threats of COVID-19 into opportunities for domestic reforms in each country so as to strengthen economic competitiveness, create a conducive business environment, and strengthen government revenue collection. Moreover, we need to prioritize public expenditures towards sectors directly related to the Sustainable Development Goal 2030, including education, health, social protection, agriculture and infrastructure.

2nd. Promoting trade policy and trade facilitation as well as providing preferential treatment to developing countries to ensure that the benefits from globalization are equitably and effectively shared. In this sense, we need to continue promoting and supporting the principles of globalization via expanding greater openness of international trade and supporting stronger multilateralism system.

3rd. Continuing to strengthen financial stability, diversification and innovation, as well as promoting the role and dynamism of the private sector so as to fulfil the financing need to achieve SDGs by providing incentives in order to promote private investment and capital flow to developing countries, particularly the promotion of foreign direct investment and public-private partnership mechanisms.

4th. Ensuring continuity of international aids, especially financial assistance to developing countries geared towards sustaining the momentum of the reform for the 2030 Agenda.

5th. Continuing to strengthen the ownership of developing countries by building partnerships between all development stakeholders, including bilateral, multilateral development partners, private sector and others. In addition, we must ensure consistency, transparency and accountability between policies of development partners, both bilateral and multilateral, with the priorities of national policies in the context of Covid-19 and beyond to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen!

In this context, beyond doubt that we would not be able to have continued global security, peace and harmony without the presence of strong United Nations, fully respected by all of its member states. In this spirit, Cambodia continues to firmly support the roles of the United Nations, and encourage the United Nations to continue playing active role in supporting all member states, especially the developing countries.

Before concluding, I would like to reiterate that Cambodia is ready to join all relevant development partners, both bilateral and multilateral, to contribute to the efforts to restoring the socio-economic situation and promoting prosperity for all in post Covid-19 crisis. I believe that our efforts and collaboration will certainly enable us to achieve the sustainable development vision, in spite of some delays.

Thank You!

