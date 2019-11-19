Gala Dinner for the International Delegation of the Asia Pacific Summit 2019-Cambodia

Her Excellency, Hak Ja Han Moon, Co-Founder of the Global Peace Federation;

His Excellency, Jose De Venecia, Founding President of the ICAPP;

Excellencies Current and Former Heads of States/ Government, Presidents of the Parliament;

Excellencies Ambassadors;

Samdech, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen!

Tonight, I am honored and pleased to join the Gala Dinner hosted for the delegation of the Asia Pacific Summit 2019-Cambodia, which is being held glamorously at the moment.

I would like to welcome and thank all distinguished guests for attending this significant function, which is showing the friendship and solidarity among our countries in Asia Pacific region, particularly the strengthening of partnership and cooperation from all relevant stakeholders as well as allowing for joint discussions for all nations, which is crucial in promoting peace and prosperity for the harmony of the peoples in Asia Pacific region and the world.

The dinner gathering tonight is one of the historic events, providing all countries in the Asia Pacific region with opportunities to further strengthening friendship and promoting closer relations, especially the strengthening and expansion of cooperation, mutual support, joint maintenance of global values and peace for the region and the world by adhering to mutual respect and understanding as well as ensuring mutual interests, both at present and in the future.

In this auspicious occasion, on behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia, I would like to propose a TOAST for good health and great success in all endeavors to Your Excellencies, Ladies, Gentlemen – National and International Distinguished Guests who are in this event.

Thank you!

