Few-Day Rain Produces 600MW: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister stated that hydropower stations nationwide could produce 600MW among the 1,400MW thanks to raining these few days, speaking at the 156th Anniversary of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day under the theme “I Love Cambodian Red Cross” at CRC headquarter in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

“We are concerned of long-term water shortages. Fortunately, we had rain these few days that supply 600MW electricity,” the Premier stated.

“Without rain, we only got 100-400MW.”

Cambodia’s dry season starts from November through April while rainy season begins from May through October.

Related posts