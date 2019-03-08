Cyclo Foundation Alive as long as I Lead: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reassured cyclo drivers nationwide that the Cyclo Foundation will forever live as long as he continues to be Prime Minister, addressing in a breakfast meeting with over 300 cyclo drivers at Koh Pich.

“If Hun Sen no longer be Prime Minister, I can say it [Cyclo Foundation] will dissolve,” he stated, adding that: “If you don’t need me, why would I continue. Let the other do.”

Prime Minister Hun Sen initiated Cyclo Foundation on 12 January 2018. The Foundation is managed by Phnom Penh governor Khoung Sreng.

The Premier funded US$30,000 for the initial phase and contributes $2,500 monthly. In 2019, the Foundation receives around USD130,000, according to the Premier’s announcement today. Governor Khoung Sreng stated that Foundation today has USD 570,000 to support its activities.

Cyclo Foundation aims to assist the livelihood of Cyclo drivers and preserves Cambodian transportation identity.

Cyclo is a Khmer traditional vehicle, popular around Sangkum Reastr Niyum period of King Father Norodom Sihanouk.

Cambodia also has Cyclo Conservation & Careers Association (CCCA) and The Cyclo Center, local NGOs providing basic support and social services to the drivers.

Related posts