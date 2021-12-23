Inauguration of Customs Administration, National School and Museum Building

With rain pouring in December, which is a bit unusual that rain continues at this time of year […] and the meteorological department forecast has been correct coincides the day that we are officially inaugurating the administration building, the National Customs Building and the Customs Museum. We are standing in a place that previously was in a state of silence or ragtag. Now the 35-story building is appearing as a contribution to the real estate sector or perhaps as a contribution to the growth of the city. HE Aun Pornmoniroth (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance) has made a comprehensive report on the evolution of our Customs and Excise Department from the French colonial period to the present […]

Customs 70th Founding Anniversary

… In terms of history, so far it has been the 70th anniversary of the establishment of customs in Cambodia […] we have just celebrated the 68th anniversary of our independence day. So what does that mean? […] we must show our gratitude to our late King, who at that time did his royal duty to demand independence step-by-step or from one part to another. Do not forget that this customs is a sovereign service of our independence. He demanded the establishment of a Cambodian customs administration separate from the Indochina Customs union. It is another of his great works that we have to see. National Television and Bayon TV often broadcasts documentaries about his royal mission from region to region to claim independence. As portrayed in his trips to then Siem Reap autonomous region or other areas in the struggle to demand independence, in stages and in parts, (Cambodia has finally obtained its) full independence on November 9, 1953, ending the 90 years of French rule in Cambodia.

Customs Demanded from France Two Years before Gaining Full Independence

Before independence, with the French presence on Cambodian soil, the late HM demanded part by part at that stage. A part of our independence was the demand for separation (of customs) from the Indochina Customs Union. Some make accusations of (how dangerous Cambodia was and could have been in) the Indochina Communist Party or the Federation of Indochina, organized by President Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam. However, we must not forget and do not distort history. The term “Indochina” or “Indochinese Union” is a French word. France coined the term Indochinese union. The Governor-General was then in Vietnam. For us, at Wat Phnom, the CDC office today, we just had the governor. In Laos, there was also a governor. Three countries considered as one under the same French rule.

Cambodia, under the leadership (of the late Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk) at that time, there could have been tremendous difficulties to resist. We later had internal wars and the struggle for peace of the country through win-win politics. Back in those days, the late HM fought (in) his way, not using weapons but (using) intellect to solve problems to seek French withdrawal. I am just reminding us original achievements that (was the foundation that) brings us here. Before obtaining full independence on November 9 (1953), the late HM started this (separate Customs demand) two years already in 1951 […]

This is just a reminder so that we know where our history started. Without this royal crusade, Cambodia would still be a French territory overseas as the French ambassador who met and told me that there are more than two million French people living on islands in the Pacific. All this is the point where while drinking water, we must see where it comes from. While eating fruits, we must know who planted the tree.

8-January-1979 Provisional Government

We should think of HE Taing Sarim, who was then Chairman of the Trade Commission and later called the Minister of Commerce. I would like to raise this point a little to share with the next generation and those who have not yet known. In fact, the Provisional Government, formed on January 8, 1979, had no ministries – either commerce, industry, agriculture, or Finance or Banking. There was only one – commission on economy and livelihood. I still remember this because I was a participant in the discussion on the organization of the People’s Revolutionary Council of Kampuchea (PRCK) at that time. Firstly, Samdech Heng Samrin, was the President of the People’s Revolutionary Council of Kampuchea, acted as both the head of state and the prime minister. Secondly, Pen Sovann acted as the Vice Chairman of (PRCK) in charge of national defense. Thirdly, Hun Sen, a member of (PRCK) in charge of foreign affairs. Fourthly, Chea Sim, a member of (PRCK) in charge of Interior […]

Customs Was First Under Ministry of Commerce

… By mid-1981, we started voting. At that time, we started to form the Government. We also have the Ministry of Commerce, created by the Ministry of Finance then. At that time, established by the Ministry of Commerce, Minister Taing Sarim was the initiator of the plan to create this customs. What I do not forget is that between January 1979 and June 1981, before we had the government, the Prime Minister, the Head of State, I was a permanent member of PRCK, which was the government permanent body. From 1981 to January 14, 1985, I was the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. I have record and am aware of works in the government. Not only that I am aware of them, even the sketches of banknotes are still in my diary […] I drew it and called for Mr. Cha Rieng, who then was the central bank Chairperson, to see and discussed about our banknotes […]

Customs Transferred to Finance

Well, let me first clarify that customs is not under the Ministry of Finance, it is under the Ministry of Commerce. When I became the Prime Minister, the thought had been that it would not be applicable to have one man kicking the ball and whistling by himself. The Ministry of Commerce is the one looking after export, import and customs. We cannot allow it to go on like this. That is why we decided to transfer the Customs from the Ministry of Commerce to the Ministry of Finance, where then Taing Sarim was the Minister of Commerce and Mr. Chan Phin was the Minister of Finance […] before HE Chhay Thorn replaced Mr. Chan Phin later. In fact, Tang Sarim had many visions and he did many preparations […] Sar Ho, was the first customs chief. After Sar Ho, it was In Saroeun, and then Pen Siman, and after Pen Siman it is Kun Nhim today […]

Stubbornness for National Independence and Sovereignty

… In 2004, there were attempts to sell customs. I wanted to bring it up so that our Cambodian people know of the history. Our partnering friends had given us feedback (by) drawing up a diagram of the customs sale. In other words, they asked us to sell our national sovereignty. We had this meeting at the old Council of Ministers. On their presentation, there were two sections – one side is for the state and another is for the private entity. The state side gets 50% and the private side divided in two has the other 50%. We had learnt their secret then that they would sold it to buyers who would not be local but from abroad. If at that time I were not absolute to protect national sovereignty, where would the customs revenue that HE Aun Pornmoniroth mentioned so far go? Half of our customs revenue would distribute to foreigners who would buy customs. I protested. I instructed in a note “whoever dares to meet with those who try to sell customs, I will remove them from positions.” That is why some foreigners do not like me because I am stubborn as far as independence and sovereignty of the nation are concerned.

Customs and Excise – Sovereign Services

… Customs and excise are what we called sovereign services. (Not only) customs in other countries, even customs in our country, they are equipped with helicopters and high-speed patrol boats. They also armed the customs. So if foreigners have the right to command the armed forces in Cambodia, what are we? Some foreigners have been angry with me for a long time, not just now, because their attempts have not been successful on these issues. I brought up this matter many times. Must be reminded because they made a mistake and they never (confessed) that they were wrong then. The money that they are trying to get us to spend on customs reform, they use the word “customs reform.” The word customs reform comes from where? From selling half of the customs […] they said this/that country has been successful. You can now ask which country in the world is successful. They failed […]

PM’s Discretion for Kun Nhim to Continue until 2025

I would like to see modernization of the customs. We did exactly that. Including this place, where we are launching this official inauguration, it is a part of efforts to modernize customs. We have also joined the World Customs Organization within the framework of comprehensive ASEAN partner. Twenty years ago in 2001, I came here at that time of His Excellency Pen Siman before his retirement. Let me confirm, please do not demand for Kun Nhim’s retirement. I extend his term in office (of Customs and Excise Administration – CEA) until 2025. That is my discretion. Let him modernize the customs and excise a little more. Kun Nhim is not old either. I know some people work hard to get a customs office. I needed (Kun Nhim) to do this work. In case there is a new Prime Minister before 2025, let the Prime Minister discuss (what to do). Let me be clear, for example, if I step down, His Excellency Aun Pornmoniroth will still be the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance. Let them take care of it […]

“People, Water, Roads, Electricity” – Four Priorities Reordered

… The rectangular strategy has taken the fourth angle, which was the first angle in the past, and place it as the first angle. It has been so for two terms already. While they were water, roads, electricity and people in that order before, now we shift them to the order of “people, water, roads and electricity” now. We move the human resource development to the first priority. We are satisfied with the development we achieved in software and hardware. If it is only hard, not soft, it will not happen. The software includes legal tools and documents, including the human resources. If you only have hardware, you will not be able to do it. We must move forwards with both software and hardware reforms together. Today’s building is 35 floors, but if we do not have human resources, we cannot do anything. This is a management experience. I firmly believe that what the older generation did was to leave it to the next generation […]

Cars/Motorcycles Have Yet to Pay Import Taxes and Related Fees to Do It

I urged all my children to avoid being in the Ministry of Economy and Finance, both in terms of customs and taxes. Some people said – “while children sent to schools for economics, why not let them work in customs, tax, finance?” Sorry. I keep my children away from that place, because that place is a source of many blames. We must try to reduce it (the blames) […] however, on some issues, we also have to be absolute. Allow me to re-declare that we will not allow cars or motorcycles that are not fulfilling tax obligation on the road […] today is 23 (December), only 8 days left before the 10% grace period expires. Please hurry to pay tax and gain the 10% profit. After that period, the taxation will be 100% full […] right-hand drive cars, cars that have not yet paid taxes under whatever condition will no longer be allowed. Customs officers have to do this work […]

CEA Expects to Achieve 97% of the Plan

… HE Aun Porn Moniroth mentioned about income before Covid-19. The amount we received from customs revenue was over 3,186 million US dollars. That was more than double the amount received in 2014. At that time, we reached 142.3%, but Covid-19 arrived […] it has made our income difficult. We were able to fulfill only 83% of the plan. This year, we expect to achieve 97% of the plan, because in 11 months, we earned 2,055 million dollars, equal to 87% already. Now revenue is growing […] we have seen that as we reopen the domestic economy, domestic demand picks up. There is a need for imports, making the customs sector start to recover. If we look at the revenue this year, the customs can reach 2,200 million (dollars), while the tax has already reached 2,243 million, equal to 114.13%. In terms of customs and taxes, we can have more than 4,500 million, but compared to the amount we had before Covid-19, it is not yet similar. We, however, can still sustain our costs […]

Covid-19 Distracted Us from Spending for Necessary Infrastructure

… I always say that if there were no Covid-19, I would have shaken Cambodia. With what? (I would have) used the money we have saved to invest in the necessary infrastructure as roads and bridges. I always say my vision to have a bridge in Prek Thnaot one Kilometer from each other […] (I would have scattered them) all over the country at once. For whichever road that was hard to find capital from abroad, we could have do it with our own fund. As in the past, we spent as much as US$ 1 billion. Based on experience, in 2019, there was lack of electricity. Hydropower plants ran very low due to lack of water. Thus, Phnom Penh has not had sufficient electricity.

I had to contact the Vietnamese president, who visited Cambodia yesterday, who was then the Prime Minister to help sell us 50 megawatts immediately […]after that, we have to spend US$ 400 million to get 200 MW generator from Finland and another 200 MW generator from Germany to set up near Phnom Penh. If any power shortage occurred, we would not let Phnom Penh lack electricity. They work of diesel. Whatever, when lacking, use whatever fuel as long as it gives electricity. We have sky high and big hotels, no electricity would stop all elevators […]

Next, we put about US$ 400 million into Sihanoukville to build infrastructure. We put almost US$ 200 million into Siem Reap. Once decided, works started. It did not take long. Our company needs not have to pay for consultations (as some projects where they had to wait for) long consultations and decisions to be made in Washington, the World Bank or ADB in Manila. (Since it was our own money) we could decide it anywhere – in Takhmao, at the Peace Palace, or through phone with (HE Aun Porn) Moniroth […]

Hun Sen Government Not a Leakage One

However, we have had to feed the people while fighting the Covid-19 with the cash we have saved about US$ 3.5 billion. We spend half of it. We do not allow spending from the current expenses, especially staff costs. Hun Sen’s government is not one with leakages/holes. Keat Chhon, previous financier, described the management as “female way.” HE Aun Pornmoniroth, returned from his studies in the Soviet Union, worked as my personal secretary in 1992 […] before I sent him for Keat Chhon to help train.

Already trained to be the Secretary of State there, while continuing to be my personal advisor and holding the position of the President of the Supreme National Economic Council (SNEC) to prepare me all papers I presented abroad […] we must keep SNEC going. I am the creator. ADB had in fact had to give us 600,000 US$ […] to set it up as the brain of the Prime Minister. Once created, they did not give us the promised money. Why did he not give? They said that the human resources put into that institution needed no more training […] (this is) a method called technical assistance. Technical assistance means they give it to us and they take it back […] if I were the ADB president, (I would have given then) at least some computers […]

December 24 – CPP Central Committee Meeting

Those (working there who are) my secretarial staff members, my assistants, are already in a high positions. This is how to build human resources. Keat Chhon has a skill to pass on knowledge to the next generation. A few of them have moved from the Ministry of Economy and Finance to become ministers like Hang Chuon Naron and Ouk Rabun. There will be more in the time to come. Who would be another story and leave it for the process of preparation. Tomorrow, the meeting of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party will hold in one morning. The day after tomorrow we play golf […]

Free Covid-19 Treatment in Cambodia

With this year’s revenue, we can sustain, and this revenue is rising, both customs and tax revenues, regardless of non-tax revenue. We can sustain in these difficult circumstances, but it is not enough. We lost our savings nevertheless we have fed almost three million people (having difficulties during the Covid-19 time), which we spend more than US$ 30 million a month. We have not yet taken into account what we have to spend in hospitals. In Cambodia, we provide treatment of Covid-19 free of charge […] we have always been a step ahead. Now we have to return them (those building we borrowed for Covid-19 quarantines and treatments) back to their owners.

There are eight cases of Omicron in Cambodia so far. Europe is in serious situation. Do not panic. (Those positive with) Omicron are now in Hansen Medical Center. There were no serious symptoms. The (virus) that actually kills people is still the Delta variant […] however, if we implement the three do’s and don’ts of precautionary measures, we will reap the benefits. We must boost the vaccination. I would like to request His Excellency Aun Pornmoniroth to study with His Excellency Mam Bun Heng. I suggest that we are going for the fourth dose for the front liners. Let us use the Pfizer that Australia provides us. Use on a medical doctor first. My bodyguards have already had their fourth dose […]

… We hope that the reopening of the economy will not go backwards. We are preparing for the senior Secondary School exams. There was someone, who maybe a professor, asked me in social media to allow grading examination papers in the provinces. I replied that the process must follow the arrangement of the Ministry (of Education, Youth and Sports) […]

Five Recommendation for Economy and Finance, and Customs

I also have some recommendations for the Ministry of Economy and Finance as well as for our customs department. [Read the prepared text] there are 5 points that I would like to take this opportunity to give feedbacks to our Customs Department to further strengthen its work efficiency, including revenue collection and trade facilitation, implementation of policies and measures. In order to restore and promote Cambodia’s economic growth, the Customs and Excise Administration must continue to pay attention to the following priority tasks:

To continue to promote the dissemination of all stakeholders, especially the private sector, all the provisions, laws and regulations to increase the understanding and participation of all stakeholders in the implementation of fiscal obligations and the implementation of laws and regulations. Provisions in force to strengthen the rule of law, build a better fiscal culture.

(Elaboration)

Let us widely disseminate and inform […] because sometimes they do not understand (the regulations), less they do not pay taxes up to the set standard […] in the past, there was this issue that in taxation, they divided (the uncollected taxes) in half […] we sorted that out […] we had gone far on that reforms […]

[Back to prepared text]

To continue to implement effectively the revenue collection strategy 2019-2023 and the public financial management reform program through enhancing leadership, increasing willingness to implement reforms, strengthening ownership and adoption. Focus on strengthening human resource capacity with the use of information and communication technology systems. To continuously strengthen and improve the implementation of trade facilitation support mechanisms such as customs automation system, risk management system, post-clearance audit, and one-stop-shop system to improve the investment and trade environment in Cambodia effectively. To implement actively and effectively the measures that the Royal Government has set out to prevent the spread of Covid-19 disease. To address all the impacts, and to consistently implement the strategy of living along the new normal path in context of Covid-19 with practical measures of the “Strategic Framework and Programs for the Restoration and Promotion of Cambodia’s Economic Growth in Living with Covid-19 in the New Normal Way for 2021-2023” recently approved by the Royal Government Recently applied.

[Elaboration]

2021 Economic Growth Around 3%

On the one hand, we must continue to fight Covid-19, learn to live with Covid-19, but on the other hand, we must implement our strategy to stimulate economic growth. This year, as expected, our economic growth rate will be around 3%, compared to 3.1% in negative territory last year. The proper result will be out in March next year. The figure of growth trend has already come nearer to the said estimate. We have to walk in both directions. We cannot be in lockdown forever […] Covid-19 can kill in thousands, but in the framework of economic attacks, all more than 16 million people will suffer […] we continue to work together to prevent the spread of the disease and control it through health measures and vaccines. We must dare to take risks […] we have to release savings to buy vaccines. We have injected a third dose for more than 3 million people […] and we still have some 12 million doses at hand. We are considering a fourth dose for some 500,000 frontline workers – the army, police, doctors, teachers and officials like the customs.

[Back to prepared text]

To continue to strengthen effectively, prevent and suppress tax evasion in order to increase revenue for the state, ensure fair competition for business and promote compliance and fiscal culture in Cambodia. On the other hand, in order to eliminate tax evasion completely, law enforcement, professional ethics and cooperation from all stakeholders, including the private sector, must be strengthened.

[Elaboration]

As I have mentioned just now, we must make sure that our country does not have tax evaded goods, especially cars and motorcycles, because this is equivalent to 33% of customs revenue. Some people pay 500,000, 200,000 and 100,000 for cars. They have to pay taxes. If you have money to buy a car that expensive, you must set aside ready money to pay taxes. I am calling on the authorities at all levels, the armed forces of all kinds to cooperate to collect revenue. Without cooperation, it is difficult. Customs alone cannot do it alone. The judicial police force, which includes the military, the police, the administration as a whole, and even the army, must do it […]

A Visit to Myanmar – Normal Diplomatic Practice and Making ASEAN 10 Again

Today I just want to clarify a little bit about my forthcoming travel to Myanmar. Some congratulated our work to help mediate the return of ASEAN from nine to its 10 members […] according to the five points of consensus. In the five points of consensus, the prevention of violence is the key point. KASIT PIROMYA, the former Thai foreign minister and now in the opposition, and later a lawmaker in Malaysia, expressed concern that Hun Sen’s trip to Myanmar may be disruptive to their efforts that are within reach. What goal that they claim of closely within reach? Do you want to reach your goal by separating Myanmar from ASEAN? You answer that for me […]

Some said Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar seems to recognize the administration that came out of the military coup. Let me ask you a question on that point – “has your country sever diplomatic relation with Myanmar?” Before you pointed your finger at my face, you have to ask yourself. If you dare to break off diplomatic relations from Myanmar, I would admire you. All countries in the world have not yet severed their diplomatic ties with Myanmar. Why Hun Sen cannot go to Myanmar. I have an embassy in Myanmar. The Myanmar Embassy is in Phnom Penh. My trip to Myanmar was not wrong. It is a normal diplomatic practice and a part of the ASEAN Partnership. ASEAN is not (only) nine countries. ASEAN of nine countries is failure. ASEAN of 10 countries is not a failure […]

Diplomatic Relations in a De Facto Situation

Their countries have not yet cut off relations with Myanmar. If no such diplomatic relations are still on, there is something as (the trip would or would not) be a recognition. In diplomatic relations, the situation is now in what the French call “de facto.” Why can you – senior or veteran diplomat – not understand? […] no matter who may say what, I must determine as the responsible member and as the responsible rotating chair to make ASEAN (return) from nine countries back to 10. ASEAN of nine is no consensus. It is missing one […] I see comments, but mostly from opposition groups in Southeast Asia, made about my trip […] I would confirm that if you have not yet severed diplomatic relations from Myanmar, do not blame me. Even if you do, it is your right. I retain diplomatic relations is my right as a sovereign state.

Multiple Talks Needed to Rebuild Trust

I will go to Myanmar as the Prime Minister of Cambodia and as the chair of ASEAN. It was difficult to send the chairperson’s special envoy. In light of this, the Chairperson will do it to make it easy. If we do not talk to the Myanmar government that is leading the country, to whom are we talking? If you wanted to provide Myanmar assistance, how would you do that? Would you cross the border to the guerrillas or something? Would Myanmar agree? They have their army […] it takes talking, and this talk does not end in one trip or one day. It may take many because they need to rebuild trust. Meeting in April this year in Jakarta Min Aung Hlaing went in person. Why could he go? To the other side of Myanmar issue, we needed to bring ASEAN to unity. ASEAN has lost its unity. With ASEAN of nine, what is the ASEAN centrality or ASEAN solidarity? It does not exist. My task as chair of ASEAN in 2022 is to make ASEAN of 10 again, not ASEAN of nine countries or it would create a dangerous habit and would break ASEAN.

Preventing Violence, Protecting Human Life Is the Key

Secondly, we contribute to the implementation of the five-point consensus. Although it has not yet reached the destination set out by Myanmar’s roadmap for holding elections in August 2023, the compromise has its stages. The phase of cessation of violence is the key to protecting human life. Hope all foreign friends within ASEAN or ASEAN partners or political observers from Myanmar understand the work we needed to do here. If we do not talk to the leaders, to whom do we talk? […] I would reverse a decision to them – have you already cut off the diplomatic relations with Myanmar. You keep embassies in Myanmar and the Myanmar embassies are still present in your countries, why do you blame my trip to Myanmar seen to be a recognition? […] if you are that mean, just you close your embassies. It will be difficult to dare because there are still mutual benefits … Myanmar is a complex issue that takes time.

Give Me Time to Work

Negotiations cannot be a one-time process. I have already stated that before signing the Paris Agreement, it took us four years between the Cambodian and foreign sides to reach a Paris Agreement. From the negotiation process between His Majesty the King and me, known as Sihanouk-Hun Sen Fere-en-Tardenois meeting on December 2, 1987, we could sign the Paris Agreement only in 1991. This is not a children’s game, which you wanted to write or do just how you wish. If you do not know, please do not advise. Please give me time to work. I can ask for that much. Do not jump to conclusions too soon […]

On the other hand, we cannot let the elements of negotiations leaked to the media to write and comment. We will have to identify where the common and different grounds would be between ASEAN and Myanmar or between Myanmar and other stakeholders. Just you wait until 2023 before you decided to blame me. Do not be too quick to conclude. Give me time to do it. If you do not know how to do it, let me do it first.

Without Representing Cambodia, There Is No Need to Go There

Some say I will not represent Cambodia (for this trip). What a comment. I am in command of everything in the country except the courts and the legislature. Government institutions must be on their toes. The Prime Minister must have the power to order/command […] I went to (Myanmar) in a car with a national flag and a Cambodian national flag carrier. Why for this trip I did not represent Cambodia? Who has the right to remove me? Only the National Assembly has the right to remove me from office because the National Assembly appoints the government […] if the trip does not represent Cambodia, what would be the point to go there?

I could not judge what they in the opposition are like. They are neither a betta (small fighting) fish nor peacock eel and not even a shrimp. The opposition inside or outside the country seem to be naive. That Hun Sen has ruined your previous efforts, you said, would that not mean you were trying to divide or destroy ASEAN? Give me your answer. From ASEAN of 10 (countries) to ASEAN of nine (countries) was it your effort? Do you know that is the point of ASEAN failure? ASEAN is 10 countries, not nine. Are you trying to destroy ASEAN, not to help ASEAN? You are helping Myanmar enter the civil war.

Myanmar Will Benefit When Peace and Democratic Process Returned

Those of you who are against me, some people of Myanmar, I understand your feelings. There seemed to be rage that you burnt Min Aung Hlaing photo and even mine. Do whatever it takes, but you will benefit when peace and the democratic process in Myanmar restored. This is a message. You will benefit. Please do not be quick to draw conclusions. I have not yet acted. It was just a drafting course of action. I do not have to reveal it. The ASEAN Chair has the right to invite anyone to attend the meeting. Unlike the United Nations, there is a Credential Review Committee.

ASEAN does not have a commission to review this or that country qualification. There was one to review East Timor if (it) can join (ASEAN) or not. Now the Political and Security Commission has visited the country as a fact-finding mission. Commission on social, cultural and economic issues has not yet dispatched. I propose that the commission proceeds the soonest possible so that Timor-Leste can stand a chance to join ASEAN in Phnom Penh or next year in Indonesia. Timor-Leste has opened embassies in all ASEAN countries. It worked hard to become a member of ASEAN. It has spent 10 years now waiting to join ASEAN […]

Critics Trying to Split ASEAN from 10 to Nine?

The (ASEAN) chair can call on someone to the meeting. It is not stated in the ASEAN Charter that the ASEAN chair must consult with member countries who to invite. Usually, in the past, we never talked. As we hold the Global Dialogue, we invited the presidents of the IMF, ADB and WB to a meeting in Phnom Penh. During the ASEAN Summit in Brunei Darussalam, he invited the Director-General of the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization to speak. Cambodia also has the ability to do that. At the same time, if Covid-19 does not subside, Cambodia may invite the Director-General of the World Health Organization, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (IMF), the President of the Asian Development Bank or the President of the Asian Infrastructural Investment Bank to give a brief speech as input for the East Asia meeting. On this point, we needed to re-study the ASEAN Charter.

I have not yet taken the chairperson turn yet, they said Mr. Hun Sen is destroying their efforts made so far. Are you working from ASEAN of 10 to become ASEAN of nine countries? (All you do was) putting more pressure. No invitation for the meeting already did that. It was no different to ASEAN lifting stones and dropping it on its own feet. That Myanmar was not present, how could the Summit be complete? The house has 10 pillars. A pillar has broken. Why not fix it. Now let me get it fixed. I do not encourage anything. This story deals with the five points of consensus that need to explore. Listen a lot for us to study. We could have reached provision of assistance for the humanitarian crisis even. However, (if it were to happen) what way would we be going to take. Every entry points – water, air and land – the government in place would receive it, not the guerrillas.

As a message, it means that the ASEAN chair will do it and never back down. Today is December 23, only eight days left the ASEAN chair will take over. Since we do not celebrate January 7 event this year, I will travel to Myanmar and rest for one night, come back the following day. Now that (Covid-19) is breaking out in Europe, they have decided to postpone the World Economic Forum to June. I then have a chance to go to Dubai and in February planning to go to South Korea […]./.

