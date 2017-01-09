CRC President Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree from a Leading Chinese University

Source: AKP

Guangxi University for Nationalities of the People’s Republic of China conferred this morning the Honorary Doctorate of Literature on Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) President Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen.

The conferment ceremony took place at the Chaktomuk Conference Hall, Phnom Penh under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The Guangxi University for Nationalities was founded in 1952. Based in Nanning, capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the university has two campuses – East Campus and West Campus and consists of 23 colleges, with 3 doctorate’s, 68 bachelor’s and 79 master’s degree programmes. This university has up to now trained a total of 12,000 overseas students.

So far, Samdech Bun Rany Hun Sen has obtained many awards in recognition of her leadership in humanitarian activities. She has been appointed the National Champion for the United Nations Asia-Pacific Leadership Forum in Response to HIV/AIDS and the National Champion for the UN Secretary-General’s Action Plan for Women’s and Children’s Health. She has also won many national and international medals and honorary degrees.

