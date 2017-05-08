CRC Collects More than US$13.4 Million from Local and Foreign Donors

Source: AKP

The Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) this year got a total of US$13.4 million as humanitarian funds from 523 local and foreign donors, at the celebration of the 154th anniversary of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day held at its headquarters in Phnom Penh this morning.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen, President of CRC, presided over this annual celebration with the participation of members of CRC, members of Parliament and government, local and foreign donors, and CRC’s volunteers.

Representatives of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and development partners also participated in this annual event taking place under the theme “Cambodian Red Cross is Everywhere for Everyone”.

Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen, President of CRC, thanked profoundly all donors, who are business leaders and government members, local authorities, armed forces, municipal and provincial CRC branches and CRC youths and volunteers for their active contribution to saving people’s lives and to reducing their difficulties and vulnerabilities during any disasters.

The CRC president also expressed her gratitude to ICRC and other partners for their technical, material and financial support to CRC.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly appreciated the CRC’s humanitarian activities in the past year, and thanked CRC for its annual donation of US$1 million to Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals, affirming that the Royal Government of Cambodia will not allow these hospitals to collapse.

