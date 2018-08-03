CPP Guarantees No War for Cambodia: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

In response to the overwhelming number of votes in July’s election, president of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Hun Sen wrote on Facebook page on Friday evening announcing that the CPP guarantees to protect Cambodia from war.

Prime Minister Hun Sen stressed that the high voter turnout in the Cambodian general election 2018 indicates the people’s wills to live in peace and development.

“Thanks again to all compatriots who have voted for the CPP. It is clear that most of the compatriots need a better living and working conditions as well as peace and development.

82.89% among the 8,380,217 registered voters turned out to vote in the 6th National Assembly members elections and the 20 participating political parties reflected a multi-party democracy, the most significant will of Cambodian people as stated the in the supreme law, the Constitution.

Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) received 4,875,189 ballots from the election on 29 July 2018.

