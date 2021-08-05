Remark at the Handover Ceremony of the COVID-19 Vaccines Donated by the Government and People of the United Kingdom

Marc Thayre, Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the British Embassy in Cambodia;

Samdech, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

To begin with, I would like to extend my warm welcome and gratitude to the government and people of the United Kingdom, for donating 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the government and people of Cambodia. This humanitarian assistance is a precious and generous deed to help each other amid this difficult time, in which vaccines have become a key strategic goods in high demand in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world.

In fact, the current outlook is full of uncertainties as the COVID-19 virus has continuously evolved and mutated into new variants, especially the Delta Variant, that has been spreading rapidly in other countries, as well as in Cambodia. In the spirit of high vigilance and attention to public health and saving the lives of the people, the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) has decided to lock down several provinces and some areas in Phnom Penh Capital, as well as has launched the Campaign to Strengthen Measures for Combating and Preventing the Spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Cambodia as well as various other countries have been focusing on the vaccination campaign, as the most practical solution to fight and manage the spread of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccines can indeed provide protection against COVID-19, including the new Delta variant. Realizing this important benefit, the RGC has been trying to obtain vaccines through existing bilateral or multilateral mechanisms in the form of humanitarian assistances or direct orders. Ensuring a sufficient and timely supply of vaccines as planned has allowed the RGC to launch the COVID-19 National Vaccination Campaign from 10 February 2021 with a good progress through the “Blossom” Approach. With clear and realistic arrivals of vaccines through all available mechanisms, on 1 August 2021, the RGC has decided to take a further step by launching the Vaccination Campaign for Children-Youths Aged 12 to Under 18, with an additional total population of another 2 million. At the same time, the RGC has decided to launch the Third Dose or Booster Dose Vaccination Campaign for frontline public officials serving in provinces along the Cambodia-Thailand border, where the Delta Variant is spreading. I would like to emphasize that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is a valuable humanitarian donation from the government and people of the United Kingdom, will be used in this Third Dose or Booster Dose Vaccination Campaign. At the same time, I would like to sincerely request the United Kingdom to continue to provide humanitarian assistances in the form of vaccines, as well as to facilitate Cambodia in ordering additional AstraZeneca vaccines to meet future needs.

– Samdech, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Taking this opportunity, I would like to call on all Cambodian citizens to actively and fully cooperate with the RGC in the fight against COVID-19 by implementing and strictly adhering to health measures, especially the “3-Dos and 3-Don’ts” rule, as well as participating in the COVID-19 National Vaccination Campaign to protect the safety, health, as well as the well-being of our families, communities and society as a whole. I would also like to appeal again especially to parents and guardians to allow and bring all their children and grandchildren aged 12 to under 18 to get vaccinated. None of Cambodians shall remain unvaccinated once their turn arrives.

Finally, I would like to once again express my sincere appreciation to the government and people of the United Kingdom for donating 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the government and people of Cambodia. I would like to wish Samdech, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, and the people of the two countries success and prosperity in all future endeavors.

Thank You!

